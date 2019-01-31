Sheriff’s detectives seek possible witness in Oceano homicide

Investigators are again asking for the public’s help in solving an apparent homicide in Oceano last week, this time to identify a possible witness.

Larry Bross, 90, a well-known community activist, was found dead in his Oceano home in the 1400 block of Strand Way on Thursday. Though officials have not elaborated on what may have caused Bross’ death, a neighbor told The Tribune it appeared he had been beaten and stabbed.

The Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked for any member of the public who had recent contact with Bross to reach out to detectives.

On Thursday, the agency said in a news release that it is trying to locate a person reportedly seen with Bross on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The man is described as a white, adult male in his 30s to 40s, with a thin build, standing approximately 6-foot-1, with bushy dark brown hair that is “somewhat long.”

This potential witness was wearing a jacket, possibly letterman-style, which contained green in it.

The man is thought to go by the name Jimmy, the Sheriff’s Office says, and he’s associated with an older model (more than 15-years-old) four-door sedan, possibly a Ford. It was dented and colored gray or dull silver. This car was possibly seen on Pier Avenue.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

An autopsy on Bross was performed Sunday, but the cause of death is pending results of toxicology tests, which typically take six to eight weeks to process.



