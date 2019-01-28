An Oceano man was killed in his home. Now the sheriff is asking for the public’s help

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office asked Monday for the public’s help in its homicide investigation of a 90-year-old man who was apparently beaten and stabbed to death at his Oceano home.

Sheriff’s officials have not released a cause of death for Larry Albert Bross, a well-known environmental activist who was discovered dead in his home Thursday in the 1400 block of Strand Way.

Sheriff’s Cmdr. Brian Hascall said Monday that an autopsy was performed on Bross on Sunday, but he declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Though officials have not publicly identified any suspects, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release last week that investigators believed Bross’ death was an isolated incident and “there is no risk to the public at this time.”

Larry Bross, a well-known Oceano activist, was found killed in his home. Larry Bross Facebook page

In a news release Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking to interview anyone who had contact with Bross over the last two weeks and has not already spoken with sheriff’s deputies by calling the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

The Sheriff’s Office is also seeking home video surveillance footage from residents in the Strand Way area who have not already spoken with sheriff’s officials.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP or through their website at slotips.org.

Officials have released few details about Bross’ death, but Greg Mills, a neighbor who said he discovered Bross’s body, told The Tribune last week that Bross appeared to have been beaten and stabbed.

“There was a lot of blood,” Mills said. “No one should go that way.”