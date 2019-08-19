Local
Man struck, killed by car while walking across Nipomo street
10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world
A Nipomo man was fatally struck by a car as he was crossing Tefft Street on Friday evening, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.
At about 6:15 p.m., 29-year-old Erick C. Sanchez of Nipomo was driving his car north on Oakglen Avenue, approaching Tefft Street, the CHP said.
At the same time, a 53-year-old Nipomo man was waiting at the northwest corner of the intersection to cross Tefft Street. He has not yet been identified.
As Sanchez approached the intersection, he had a green light and turned left onto Tefft, the CHP said. At the same time, the pedestrian started walking across Tefft.
The front of Sanchez’s car struck the man, who was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, the CHP said. He later died of his injuries.
The crash is under investigation, and the CHP said they do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors.
The CHP asks anyone who witnessed the collision to call the agency at 805-594-8700.
Comments