‘People like this are out there!’ — Templeton CHP puts drunken driver on blast

Templeton CHP has taken to posting recent citations on Facebook to warn the public about dangerous drivers. Templeton CHP

Templeton CHP warned residents about dangerous drivers with an interesting Facebook post Sunday: a picture of the citation issued to a speeding drunken driver.

The post showed that an unnamed person was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of driving 101 mph while under the influence of alcohol, with an open container and a suspended license.

“Please be careful while you travel on our roadways. People like this are out there! We do the best we can to stop them before someone gets hurt. Please, call 911 and report suspected DUI drivers,” the post says.

The person was arrested traveling on Highway 46 at Almond Drive in Paso Robles on Sunday morning, the citation shows.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

The Sunday morning post wasn’t the first time Templeton CHP posted something like this.

The agency regularly posts citations written for speeding or failing to use a child safety seat.