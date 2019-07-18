Cal Poly student was ‘over the top’ drunk in fatal wrong-way collision, CHP says

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A woman days away from graduating from Cal Poly was legally intoxicated when she drove head-on into another car , killing herself and another driver, CHP officials said Thursday.

Nicole Annalise Scalone, 22, had a blood alcohol content of .24, three times the legal limit, when the collision occurred in the early hours of June 12, the CHP told The Tribune.

According to the CHP, Scalone was traveling southbound in a northbound lane on Highway 101 near Higuera Street just after 2:30 a.m. June 12 when she crashed head on into another car driven by Anthony Au of Los Osos.

Both Scalone and Au, 43, died as a result of the crash.

Au was driving to work at Honor Farm as a cook when the collision happened.

On Thursday, a CHP spokesman said Scalone’s toxicology results were returned to investigators today, noting that her blood alcohol content was “over the top” and would have resulted in DUI charges of driving while intoxicated had she survived.