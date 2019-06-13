Los Osos man killed in Hwy. 101 wrong-way crash worked at SLO County Jail

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 101 early Wednesday morning.





Just after 2:30 a.m., 22-year-old Nicole Annalise Scalone was driving a 2012 gray Ford Fiesta south in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101, near Higuera Street, the CHP said.

At the same time, 43-year-old Anthony Scott Au was driving a silver Honda Civic north in the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 101.

The vehicles collided head-on and both Scalone and Au died as a result, the CHP said.

Scalone was a Cal Poly student from Bellevue, Washington. She was just days from graduation, the university said Wednesday night.

Au, who was from Los Osos, was a cook at the San Luis Obispo County Jail’s Honor Farm and was driving to work at the time, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Au worked for the agency for three years.

“Everyone here who worked alongside Anthony is grieving the loss of both a good man and friend,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The collision is under investigation.





The CHP said it does not yet know if distracted driving, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.