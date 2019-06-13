Cal Poly student who died in crash ‘wanted the world to be a better place’

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A Cal Poly student killed in an early-morning crash Wednesday was an outgoing young woman who already had a career waiting for her after graduation, which was just days away.

Nicole Scalone, a fourth-year student at Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business from Bellevue, Washington, was killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 that also took the life of Los Osos resident Anthony Au, who worked as a chef at the San Luis Obispo County Jail’s Honor Farm, according to the agency.

In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Scalone’s grandfather, Howard Scalone, said that the 22-year-old was a hard-working student who was well-traveled.

After graduation, she planned to move back to Washington, where he said she already had secured a job at Costco’s corporate office.

“She was a very outgoing girl,” Howard Scalone said. “She had a job all lined up, and all she had to do was walk and accept her certificate.”





Her grandfather said Scalone had recently returned from a two-week trip to Ireland, and in a prior trip, she drove cross-country to visit friends in Pennsylvania.

Howard Scalone said his granddaughter enjoyed the outdoors, camping and hiking. She was serious about a career in business and came to San Luis Obispo due to the reputation of the university’s business administration program.

“She wanted a business school that would really prepare her for her career,” he said.

Nicole Scalone’s brother, Michael, remembered his sister for her kind nature.

“Nicole was an incredibly kind sister and friend,” he told The Tribune via text message. “She wanted the world to be a better place and would want her passing to serve as a reminder to cherish those around you every day.”

Cal Poly mourns student’s death

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President Keith Humphrey confirmed news of Scalone’s death in an email to the campus community Wednesday night.

“We are heartbroken to report that one of our students, Nicole Scalone, passed away early this morning in a car accident,” the email reads. “The university is in contact with her family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Nicole’s friends during this difficult time.”

Scalone studied business administration with a concentration in information systems, Cal Poly said. Her degree will be awarded posthumously.

In their email to campus, Cal Poly officials said Scalone also studied abroad in Italy in 2017 and participated in Orfalea College of Business’s Peer Mentoring program, as well as the Cal Poly Women in Business Association.

Counseling services are available to Cal Poly students, employees and their families.

CHP investigating crash

The CHP confirmed Thursday afternoon that Scalone was driving south on northbound Highway 101 in the No. 1 lane near Higuera Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when she collided head on with a car driven by Au, who was on his way to work.

The agency’s investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Early Wednesday morning, the CHP said it did not yet know if distracted driving, drugs or alcohol were factors.