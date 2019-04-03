Sheriff’s deputies investigating homicide in Oceano San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that reportedly happened early Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Beach Street in Oceano, California. No suspects have been identified. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that reportedly happened early Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Beach Street in Oceano, California. No suspects have been identified.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that happened in Oceano early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Beach Street, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the area just after midnight on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside a home.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man, who lived in the area, apparently knocked on a neighbor’s door and told the residents inside that he had been shot. He died shortly afterward, according to the release.

The homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities hadn’t identified any suspects as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office has launched a “full-scale investigation,” and officials are currently in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, according to the release.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies investigate a homicide that happened in Oceano on the 2200 block of Beach Street early Wednesday morning. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The quiet beachside neighborhood was relatively quiet Wednesday morning, except for the activity of sheriff’s deputies and an occasional car driving by.

Birds were chirping. At one point, a dog could be heard barking and a rooster crowed in the distance.

One woman who used to live in the area expressed shock when she saw what transpired on Beach Street. She said she was concerned for the state of the community.





“I told my husband, ‘Things in Oceano have gotten out of hand,’ ” said Yaneli Lopez, who was raised in Oceano but moved to Santa Maria a few months ago.

Lopez drove by the scene with her young son on their way home Wednesday and wondered what had transpired.

“I just passed through and thought, ‘What the heck is going on?’ ” she said.

Stella Medina, a family advocate, came to the area Wednesday morning to see what happened. She’s worked in Oceano as an advocate for 13 years.

“It makes me nervous about who it could be,” Medina said. “This is a small community, a great community, and everybody knows everybody. I’m heartbroken for the family.”

Wednesday’s homicide is the second in Oceano in 2019.





In January, 90-year-old Larry Bross was found killed in his home in the 1400 block of Strand Way, less than 2 miles from the Beach Street incident. The Sheriff’s Office said his cause of death was “multiple chop force traumatic injuries.” No arrests have been made in the case.





Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said there’s no indication the two homicides are related.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.



