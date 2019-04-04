Identity of man killed in apparent Oceano homicide released by authorities

Investigators on scene of homicide in Oceano San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that happened in Oceano early Wednesday morning. The homicide happened in the 2200 block of Beach Street, the Sheriff’s Office said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that happened in Oceano early Wednesday morning. The homicide happened in the 2200 block of Beach Street, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide in Oceano as Daniel Fuentes Sr., according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuentes, 41, was found dead early in the morning inside the home of a neighbor, police said. He had apparently knocked on a neighbor’s door and told the residents inside that he had been shot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s detectives are asking residents who live in the area who may have video footage from Tuesday night to the following morning to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4500.

This is the second homicide in Oceano this year.

In January, 90-year-old Larry Bross was found killed in his home in the 1400 block of Strand Way, less than 2 miles from the Beach Street incident. The Sheriff’s Office said his cause of death was “multiple chop force traumatic injuries.” No arrests have been made in the case.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said there’s no indication the two homicides are related.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.