Heritage Ranch man enters plea in killing of pregnant girlfriend and her baby

Candlelight vigil for Paso Robles woman held at Heritage Ranch restaurant Residents of Heritage Ranch, California, held a candlelight vigil in honor of Carrington Broussard on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She and her unborn baby were found dead in their home, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents of Heritage Ranch, California, held a candlelight vigil in honor of Carrington Broussard on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She and her unborn baby were found dead in their home, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

A Heritage Ranch man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 31, allegedly killed Carrington Broussard, 27, on March 3 before leading police on a chase up the North Coast in a stolen California Highway Patrol vehicle.

Broussard was nine months pregnant at the time of her death, and her baby boy did not survive.

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 31, of Heritage Ranch listens during his first court appearance Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend, 27-year-old Carrington Broussard. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Johnson appeared before Superior Court Judge Dodie Harman — flanked by attorneys Kenneth Cirisan and William McLennan of the county Public Defender’s Office — and pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against him.

He faces two murder charges, one for allegedly killing Broussard and the other for the death of the unborn baby.

The hearing was Johnson’s third court appearance since his arrest. During his last hearing, the Public Defender’s Office filed a motion requesting McLennan be appointed as second counsel, as Johnson could face the death penalty.

McLennan is also currently serving as second counsel in another capital case — that of Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores, who’s accused of raping and killing Nancy Woodrum in rural Paso Robles.

Johnson’s next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, will take place at 8:30 a.m. on June 3 before Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen.