Paso murder suspect could face the death penalty in killing of pregnant girlfriend

A man charged with double murder for allegedly stabbing to death his pregnant girlfriend in their home near Lake Nacimiento could face the death penalty, the District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint in Superior Court against Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 31, alleging two counts of murder, carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Johnson faces one count of murder for the killing of Carrington Jane Broussard, 27, who was nine months pregnant, and one count of murder for the death of the unborn fetus. Broussard was also the mother of two other children.

Carrington Broussard, 27, was killed on Sunday, March 3, 2019, allegedly by her boyfriend. She grew up in San Miguel and attended Paso Robles High School. Courtesy of family GoFundMe

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend before fleeing in a stolen CHP vehicle.

While Johnson was arrested after a bizarre chase and stand-off on Highway 46 between Templeton and Cambria, the complaint alleges the killings took place on Saturday in the family’s home near Heritage Ranch in rural Paso Robles.

The complaint filed by the county District Attorney’s Office alleged the existence of a special circumstance — that Johnson committed more than one murder — which means District Attorney Dan Dow may elect to seek life without a possibility of parole or the death penalty.

The last time the state of California executed someone under the death penalty was 2006. There are currently 740 offenders on California’s death row.

Police found Broussard’s body at Johnson’s known address in the 2800 block of Sorrel Lane after he stole a CHP car and brandished a knife at officers near the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse.