Man arrested following car chase, discovery of woman’s body at his North County home

A 31-year-old Paso Robles man has been arrested following an early-morning pursuit and the discovery of a dead woman in his Heritage Ranch home, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

At about 6 a.m., sheriff’s deputies assisted California Highway Patrol with a westbound pursuit on Highway 46 near York Mountain Road.

The CHP had responded to a disabled vehicle and found that the driver had abandoned the car, leaving a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old inside the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Details were not immediately available regarding when or where the vehicle was abandoned.

The driver of the car then stole a CHP vehicle and drove west, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies deployed spike strips in the San Simeon area and stopped the vehicle, officials said.

The suspect inside the car, identified by authorities as Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, fled on foot into the brush north of the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said that when deputies found Johnson, he allegedly brandished a knife at them. They then used bean bag rounds on him, and he was taken into custody “without further incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies then went to Johnson’s home in the 2800 block of Sorrel Lane in Heritage Ranch, where they found a broken window.

When authorities couldn’t make contact with anyone inside, they entered the home and found a dead woman, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Based on the circumstance, it appears to be a suspicious death,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives are investigating and collecting evidence.

Johnson has been arrested and is awaiting booking into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He had not been booked as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records.