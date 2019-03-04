Heritage Ranch man killed pregnant girlfriend, unborn baby, SLO County sheriff says

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says a man caught stealing a CHP vehicle on Sunday is now believed to have killed the pregnant woman he was in a relationship with and her unborn baby.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 31, of Heritage Ranch, allegedly murdered 27-year-old Carrington Jane Broussard of Paso Robles sometime before he was apprehended by police on Sunday for stealing a CHP vehicle.

Broussard’s body was found by deputies responding to Rodriguez Johnson’s Heritage Ranch home after his arrest. An autopsy is underway, though preliminary evidence suggests she was stabbed, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

She was also nine months pregnant, authorities say. The baby did not survive.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not have information on a possible motive at this time; the investigation is still ongoing.

Carrington Broussard SLO County Sheriff's Office

Stolen CHP car





The incident began when California Highway Patrol officers responded to a disabled vehicle on Highway 46 West and York Mountain Road, the Sheriff’s Office said in a previous Tribune report.

As a CHP officer went to assist, Rodriguez Johnson got out of the vehicle and stole the patrol car, Undersheriff Jim Voge said in a Sunday afternoon news conference.

He was eventually stopped in the area north of Piedras Blancas Lighthouse; when deputies found him, Rodriguez Johnson allegedly brandished a knife from a kit in the CHP vehicle at the officers, according to a CHP news release on Monday.

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested Sunday following a pursuit and the discovery of a dead woman in his home, sheriff’s officials said. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Johnson left behind two young girls, ages 2 and 4, in his first car, Voge said.

Those two girls have been identified as his daughters. They have been placed with relatives for the time being, according to the Monday Sheriff’s Office news release.

New charges

Johnson was first taken into custody on suspicion of eight charges, including driving under the influence, felony theft of a vehicle, grand theft of property and two counts of willful cruelty to a child, according to jail records.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said it would add additional charges for double murder.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.