‘She was a mother to the fullest’: Slain North County woman remembered by friends, family

A pregnant Heritage Ranch woman who was killed over the weekend — allegedly by her boyfriend — was remembered on Monday as a “beautiful person” who cared deeply about her children and always had a smile on her face.





Carrington Broussard, 27, was found dead on Sunday morning in a home in the 2800 block of Sorrel Lane in the Lake Nacimiento community, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary evidence suggests Broussard was stabbed multiple times, although results from an autopsy on Monday are still pending, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Broussard was nine months pregnant at the time of her death, and the baby did not survive.

Undersheriff Jim Voge announced on Monday that the Sheriff’s Office plans to file two murder charges against her boyfriend, Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 31, who’s accused of killing Broussard and their baby.

Broussard and Rodriguez Johnson had been in a relationship for six years and were living together in Heritage Ranch, Voge said on Monday.

Her unborn baby was to be the couple’s third child together — Broussard and Rodriguez Johnson were already parents to 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters.

‘When I was around her, I was happier’

Broussard grew up in San Miguel and graduated from Paso Robles High School, her brother Christofer Jewett told The Tribune in a phone interview.

She had lived in Heritage Ranch for only about six months and spent much of her time working and caring for her daughters, Jewett said. Broussard was preparing to welcome a baby boy, he said.

“I’ve never seen a woman more concerned about her children,” he said. “She was a mother to the fullest.”

Broussard was a private person but could light up any group of people, Jewett said.

“When she came into the room, everyone smiled and laughed,” he said. “She was the presence in the room.”

Jewett said he has few details of his sister’s life with Rodriguez Johnson.

“I didn’t know a lot about the relationship,” he said. “I do know when I was around her, I was happier.”

Broussard’s family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses. To donate, visit gofundme.com/carrington-broussard.

Arrest and stolen CHP vehicle

Rodriguez Johnson was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stealing a CHP vehicle that had stopped to assist him near Highway 46 West and York Mountain Road.

Broussard and Rodriguez Johnson’s daughters were with him in the car, and he left them behind when he fled in the CHP vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies eventually deployed spike strips in the San Simeon area and apprehended Rodriguez Johnson near the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse.

He allegedly brandished a knife taken from the CHP vehicle when deputies found him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez Johnson was arrested on suspicion of eight charges, including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, felony theft of a vehicle, grand theft of property and two counts of willful cruelty to a child.

Deputies found Broussard when they went to check on Rodriguez Johnson’s residence after he was taken into custody.

He’s being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.

Rodriguez Johnson — a former Atascadero State Hospital food service technician and custodian — has twice been convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court records.

‘A true tragedy’

Just days before her death, Broussard worked at Rock ‘N’ Robles Grill and Pizza Kitchen on Heritage Loop Road, said Jeff Fairbairn, the restaurant’s owner, in a phone interview.

She made pizzas and waited on customers, always with a smile on her face, Fairbairn said.

“She was spectacular,” he said.

Broussard had her last day of work before the birth of her child on Feb. 28, Fairbairn said. She was planning to take maternity leave for three months before returning to Rock ‘N’ Robles, he said.

“A true tragedy happened, in my mind, a couple of days ago,” Fairbairn said.