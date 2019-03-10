‘Darkness has come to the Ranch.’ Heritage Ranch residents honor slain woman, baby

The Heritage Ranch community came together on Sunday night to mourn a woman remembered for lighting up the lives of all she knew.





More than 100 people gathered at Rock ‘N’ Robles Grill and Pizza Kitchen to light candles, cry together and share memories of Carrington Broussard, 27, who was found dead a week ago in her home in the community near Lake Nacimiento northwest of Paso Robles.

Broussard was nine months pregnant at the time of her death, and her baby boy did not survive, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson, 31, Broussard’s boyfriend of six years, is accused of killing Broussard and her unborn child. (The couple were already parents to 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters.)

In addition to two counts of murder, Johnson also faces multiple charges related to leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase up the North Coast, including carjacking, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and willful cruelty to a child.

Broussard’s cause of death has not yet been released, but preliminary evidence suggests she was stabbed multiple times, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

A small shrine with flowers and candles was on display at the candlelight vigil for murder victim Carrington Broussard, at the Rock ‘n` Robles Grill and Pizza Kitchen, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Photo by Laura Dickinson, March 10, 2019 Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Remembering Carrington and Ramsey

On Sunday night, Heritage Ranch residents packed Rock ‘N’ Robles Grill and Pizza Kitchen, where Broussard worked until she went on maternity leave just a few days before her death.

Flowers and candles decorated the restaurant, alongside a sign that read “Justice for Carrington and Ramsey.”

Well-wishers mingled and gave hugs and words of comfort to Broussard’s family.

Pastor Jack Little of Hilltop Christian Fellowship in Paso Robles spoke to the group and offered a prayer before leading attendees in a candle-lighting in Broussard’s memory.

“Darkness has come to the Ranch,” Little said. “Darkness has come to our lives.”

The Rev. Sherry Chapman — who hired Broussard to work at Woods Humane Society North County’s cat shelter in Atascadero — also shared memories of their time together.

Chapman said the candle-lighting ceremony was a perfect way to remember Broussard, who impacted the lives of everyone in the room.

“Look what Carrington did with her short life,” Chapman said. “Look how many people she’s touched.”

Chapman encouraged those in attendance to look after their loved ones, especially those who might be hiding signs of domestic violence.

“We can’t change what happened,” she said. “We can learn from it, and we can move on.”

Victoria Moore, who worked with Broussard at the cat shelter, attended the vigil and later remembered her co-worker as a “beautiful girl, inside and out.”

“She was tough,” Moore said. “She was a fighter. If she wanted something, she would go after it — she would get it.”