Here’s where to see fireworks — or buy some of your own — in SLO County

“Long may she wave.” John Shankle of Cambria captured this 2018 July 4th juxtapositioning of the U.S. flag and fireworks over the sea, shot off from the shore near the town’s Shamel Park. The town won’t have a fireworks display this year, but there will be fun, food and games in the afternoon around the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.

After a year without sparkle, San Luis Obispo County is gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Only two San Luis Obispo County communities are offering professional Independence Day fireworks displays. Those are expected to be smaller than usual, due to fire danger and coronavirus-related safety measures.

Pismo Beach will hold its Fourth of July fireworks celebration at the Pismo Beach Pier from 7 to 10 pm. Sunday.

The city is selling tickets for seating on the pier during the fireworks display, but it is reducing the number of available seats from 600 to 200.

City manager Jim Lewis said Pismo Beach wasn’t advertising the event in hopes of limiting attendance to “more of a local SLO County crowd.”

In Cayucos, the fireworks show will take place at the Cayucos Pier and run about half the regular length, according to the Cayucos Chamber of Commerce. An official start time had not been announced as of Wednesday.

There’s also a fireworks show scheduled at the San Luis Obispo Blues baseball game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the stadium in San Luis Obispo’s Sinsheimer Park.

Just north of San Luis Obispo County, Fort Hunter Liggett will hold its first-ever July 4th Jamboree celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks wrapping up the event at about 9:30 p.m.

To the south, the city of Santa Barbara will be hosting its fireworks show on Sunday at Stearns Wharf. Independence Day fireworks and fun are also planned in Lompoc.

Among other San Luis Obispo County events planned for the holiday weekend include a parade in Templeton, a community barbecue in Cambria and Morro Bay Art in the Park.

Where can I buy and set off fireworks in SLO County?

Only a few San Luis Obispo County communities allow the sale or use of so-called “safe-and-sane fireworks” by individuals.

Safe-and-sane fireworks are generally considered to be those that do not explode, fly or rise up from where they’ve been ignited.

Those typically include fountains, sparklers, smokeballs, snake-type fireworks, ground-spinning fireworks, pinwheels and some crackling items — basically anything that doesn’t leave the ground.

All legal safe-and-sane fireworks must bear the fire marshal’s seal.

In San Luis Obispo County, safe-and-sane fireworks can be sold, possessed and used this Fourth of July in the cities of Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach and community services districts of Oceano, Templeton and San Miguel.

Fireworks can also be used in Morro Bay on July 4, but only on private property.

In Santa Barbara County, safe and sane fireworks are only permitted in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe.

Everywhere else, having or lighting pyrotechnics at any time is illegal, and doing so could result in fines of up to $2,000.

Don’t plan to shoot off the pyrotechnics after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Pyrotechnics should be safely ignited on a paved driveway or graveled or bare ground. A water source should be nearby, adults should always be present and children should never be allowed to light the fireworks themselves.

For more tips, go to websites as such as readyforwildfire.org and slocity.org/fire.

What to do if you see illegal fireworks

Record-setting heat waves and ongoing drought conditions have hit the West hard, prompting concerns about sparking fires.

The risk of wildfires is especially high in remote areas and communities such as heavily forested Cambria, sections of Heritage Ranch, the Huero Huero area and along some rural roads.

“Every year, fires are caused by illegal and unsafe use of fireworks, endangering members of the public and first responders,” a joint media advisory from Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. “Those responsible for starting fires due to illegal use of fireworks can be held financially and criminally responsible.”

This year, local law enforcement agencies and firefighters are urging people to report if they hear or suspect that fireworks are being used where or when they’re not allowed. The public safety agencies say they have zero tolerance for people who don’t follow the rules.

Calls for service always increase over the Independence Day holiday, so agencies say that additional personnel will be on hand to patrol and respond to calls. But resources are finite, and it falls to each individual to be responsible and adhere to the laws.

Residents in some areas have adopted a more aggressive stance to protecting their communities.

In Cayucos, two community groups sent out separate mailers to residents, warning about fireworks use and other potentially dangerous or illegal activities, and explaining how to report those activities.

Signs were also posted in Cayucos, and tourist lodgings were provided with handouts to give their guests.

In unincorporated areas, you can call the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 805-781-4550 to report illegal or unsafe activity. Don’t call 911 unless there’s an active fire or injury.

Local fire departments and state parks officials can also be notified.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department can be reached at 805-781-7312, while the Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach police departments can be reached at 805-473-5100 and 805-473-4511, respectively.