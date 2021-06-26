Fort Hunter Liggett to host first-ever Fourth of July celebration – with a fireworks show

Geoff West, who splits his time between Costa Mesa and Cambria, took this picture on Independence Day 2019. Fireworks are coming to Fort Hunter Liggett for the first time on July 4, 2021. Courtesy photo

For the first time ever, Fort Hunter Liggett will host an Independence Day celebration — complete with music, kids activities and fireworks.

The Fourth of July Jamboree will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at the fort’s Multi-Purpose Range Complex in southern Monterey County.

The celebration features food and drinks, a kids carnival with bounce houses, live shows from The Stage Coach Three and Soundhouse Productions, and, of course, the fireworks show.

Bluegrass band The Stage Coach Three will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Soundhouse Productions from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The firework show will kick off at about 9:30 p.m. when the sky is fully dark, Lee said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tickets cost $5 a person in cash only, and children younger than 5 enter for free, the website said.

Attendees can follow the map provided on the website to find parking at the intersection of Jolon Road and and San Jones Road — which is a mile away from the event. A shuttle service will be available from parking to the jamboree, according to support services Chief Bryan Lee.

Fort police will check people’s bags at the entrance for unauthorized items, including weapons, drugs, scissors and more, Lee said.

Food and ride vendors will be charged $200 and $500 respectively to set up at the event.

The fort’s fire department conducted prescribed burns in the event area to make it safe for the fireworks, and it will set up near the event to respond to any incidents with the show, Lee said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

The fort’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration.

For more information, call -831-386-3525 or email marketing@fhlfmwr.com.