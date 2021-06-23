Morro Bay Art in the Park returns for first time in 20 months

Morro Bay Art in the Park returns July 2-4 after last being held in September 2019. Courtesy Steve Powers

Morro Bay’s Art in the Park is back after a 20-month break.

The first free arts-and-crafts show since September 2019 returns July 2-4.

Guests will have access to “hundreds of free parking spaces” within three blocks of Morro Bay Park, at the corner of Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street, where booths will be set up.

The event’s 108 display booths will showcase the work of 125 artists and craft designers from throughout California.

“Artists have been restricted from doing any art shows in California since March of 2020,” event coordinators said in a news release. “Now they will be able to once again greet the public with their beautiful work for viewing and sale.”

Visitors peruse arts and crafts at Morro Bay Art in the Park. The event returns July 2-4. Courtesy Steve Powers

A wide variety of food and drink options will be available, according to the Art in the Park website.

The hours will be as follows:

▪ July 2 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

▪ July 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

▪ July 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Another show will be held Sept. 4-6.