Fourth of July is back in SLO County with Cayucos fireworks, parade in Templeton and more

A young boy watches Fourth of July fireworks from the top of the monkey bars in Cayucos in 1999. The North Coast town will offer a scaled-down version of its fireworks show on July 4, 2021.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of the coronavirus pandemic, some modified Fourth of July celebrations are back on the calendar in San Luis Obispo County.

Those include Independence Day fireworks shows in Cayucos and Pismo Beach, a parade in Templeton and a celebration and barbecue in Cambria.

Each of the events will be truncated from the norm, in most cases due to the short period of time between the lifting of most of California’s COVID-19 restrictions and the holiday.

The only other Central Coast cities to confirm July fireworks shows so far are Santa Barbara and Lompoc. Solvang will host a July 4 parade, but not a fireworks display.

Before participating or attending any of the events, people are asked to carefully evaluate any exposures they’ve had to illnesses as well as potential health dangers for them and others, knowing the risk associated with being in large crowds.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cayucos

The Cayucos fireworks show on July 4 will be a vastly scaled-down version of the traditional Independence Day display, according to the town’s Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.

The exact time of the fireworks show hadn’t been announced as of Thursday.

The reduced fireworks show from the Cayucos pier is the only July 4 event scheduled in the North County community so far. None of the other usual Fourth of July activities in Cayucos, including the popular parade, are on the calendar that day.

Templeton

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

There will be a parade at 10:30 a.m. July 4 in Templeton, according to the community’s Rotary Club.

Applications and sponsorship forms for the Hometown Hospitality parade can be found at the Templeton Community Services District office, online at templetonrotary.club or by emailing the Rotary Club of Templeton at sneedlemanbrown24@gmail.com.

Applications for family-friendly, non-political entries in 10 categories are due by Jun. 28. No awards will be handed out this year.

The application form for the community event asks applicants to “please remember this is an American tradition based on American values and liberties,” and keep their displays American in theme and nature.

People with questions can call Susan at 805-550-1700.

Cambria

American Legion Post No. 432 in Cambria is sponsoring a family-style get-together from noon to 5 p.m. July 4, similar to but much smaller than the service club’s usual Indepedence Day offerings. A flag ceremony will precede the main event.

Festivities won’t be at their usual location, Shamel Park in Cambria, but will be held instead at the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, 1000 Main St., and the nearby Pinedorado grounds.

According to information released by the Legion on Thursday, the event will include barbecue, Linn’s Restaurant pie and other foods as well as George Gray’s DJ music, drinks, beer, wine and liquor. There will be bingo for adults and a bounce house and other activites for children.

Free trolley rides will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Cambria’s East and West Village areas and along Moonstone Beach Drive. That will be helpful, because there’ll be no onsite parking in the Vets Hall lot.

Attendees cannot bring their own food or drinks into the event, and no tailgating is allowed on the town’s streets or parking areas.

There may be more added to the event in the next week or so, according to Post Cmdr. Phil Kispersky and Mel McColloch, post member and president of the Cambria Chamber of Commerce.

Kispersky hinted at some other specialty foods and live music, saying that “this last week has been a whirlwind of begging, cajoling, pleading and planning.”

“Those activities are still in the talking stage,” McColloch said, “and there’ll be more decisions next week.”

Pismo Beach

While fireworks will go off from the recently revitalized Pismo Beach Pier again this year, city officials hope the crowd size will be reduced for safety.

City manager Jim Lewis told The Tribune in early June that they’re “hoping for more of a local SLO County crowd.”

As usual, tickets will be sold for seating on the pier, but the number has been reduced to 200 from 600. Tickets are $75 per person, including dinner. For details, call 805-773-7034.