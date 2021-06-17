Circus Vargas returns to SLO for first time since the pandemic

Circus Vargas is setting up next to the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo for its first local performances since the COVID-19 shutdown. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

For the first time since the pandemic hit, Circus Vargas has returned to San Luis Obispo.

The event opened Thursday at the Madonna Inn meadow, visible from Highway 101, and runs through July 5, according to an event news release.

Circus Vargas incorporates magic, comedy, dare-devil tricks and other entertainment — all without animals.

Two-hour daily performances showcase acrobatics and aerial skills, along with jugglers, clowns and more.

The last time the circus was able to perform at Madonna Inn was July 2019.

“We have performed there over Fourth of July weekend for many years and are thrilled to be able to be there again,” said Circus spokesperson Emily White. “It is a wonderful place to re-open after being dark since March 2020.”

Circus Vargas performers showcase their skills.

Last year, Circus Vargas launched its trapeze workshop at the Madonna Inn meadow, allowing community members a chance to take to the skies with ropes, harness and a safety net.

The 2021 production is themed ““Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” honoring Clifford E. Vargas, who launched the circus.

“(Vargas was an) eccentric entrepreneur and visionary whose boundless ideas and passions drove him to become creator, director, producer and promoter of everything his imagination could conjure up,” the news release says. “A man who never lost his childhood love and wonder for the circus and was determined to share it with everyone everywhere.”

A Circus Vargas performer showcase her skills.

Brilliant color and costume themes featured in the shows include sparkle and sequins, and kids of all ages are welcome.

Circus Vargas is currently holding “workshops, group classes, private lessons as well as daily outdoor circus exhibitions and showcases exhibitions,” at the Madonna Inn, according to the event’s website.

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, go to www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location.