Fireworks to blame for wildfire that injured California firefighter, officials say

A fire that burned 10 acres in Vallejo, California, damaged at least 8 homes, and injured a firefighter was sparked by fireworks, fire officials said. Screengrab from KPIX

Meiry Brown, who lives in South Vallejo, told KTVU that she went to her kitchen Monday night to make a smoothie when she saw a fire burning in her backyard.

Brown said she called 911 and took her daughter to a friend’s house.

“Not today,” Brown told the station. “I’m not going to die today.”

The brush fire that ripped through the California neighborhood, injured a firefighter and damaged yards of multiple homes was contained later Monday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The Swanzy fire in Vallejo was reported Monday around 9 p.m. and firefighters contained the fire to yards and fencing, but residents still had to evacuate the area, CBS San Francisco reported. The flames were contained by 10:30 p.m., according to the station.

The fire damaged the backyards of eight homes in the area and one firefighter had minor injuries and was transported to a hospital, Vallejo police said in a Facebook post.

The fire burned around 10 acres.

The fire was most likely started by fireworks, fire officials said, according to KRON.

Cal Fire warns “not to light more than one firework” at once and not to use them near flammable materials or dry grass, the station reported.

In some communities like Vallejo, fireworks are actually illegal, according to the city’s website. “Fireworks are dangerous and have caused many fires, costly property damage and severe injury,” the city says.

