Pismo Beach will host Fourth of July fireworks show — but wants it to be locals only

After canceling its annual Independence Day spectacle in 2020 due to coronavirus, the Pismo Beach Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration is a go for this year.

But don’t expect the usual hordes of out-of-town visitors congregating around the Pismo Beach Pier.

City manager Jim Lewis said, though the fireworks show will go on as usual, the city is not advertising the event to “be mindful of safety still as we move out of COVID-19 regulations.”

“We were hoping it would be more of a local SLO County crowd,” Lewis told The Tribune in an email Friday.

The city is selling tickets for seating on the pier during the fireworks display, Lewis confirmed, but it is reducing the number of available seats from 600 to 200.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tickets are now available for Pismo Beach residents, and will go on sale for the general public June 15. Admission costs $75 per person and includes dinner.

Pismo Beach residents that use the Nextdoor app, will find a post from the city with the Eventbrite code to buy tickets. They can also contact the city’s Tourism and Events Department at 805-773-7034.

Pismo Beach’s celebration is likely the only major fireworks show to take place this Fourth of July in San Luis Obispo County.

The only other Central Coast cities to confirm Fourth of July fireworks shows so far are Santa Barbara and Lompoc.