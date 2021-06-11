Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market is ‘getting back’ to normal next week. Here’s what to expect

The popular Downtown SLO Farmers Market in San Luis Obispo will fully reopen open next week as COVID-19 public health restrictions loosen.

The farmers market, traditionally held on 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, will expand its footprint from two blocks to its usual five blocks June 17, said Downtown SLO CEO Bettina Swigger, whose nonprofit organization operates the market.

Next week’s event will mark the return of hot food service such as barbecue stations and a full entertainment lineup.

“We are getting back!” Swigger wrote in an email. “Social distancing will not be required, and we will follow county and state guidance.”

When the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market reopened on May 6 after more than a year on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the market didn’t permit eating and drinking on site. And entertainment and other activities deemed non-essential weren’t allowed.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Starting Thursday, June 17, the market will follow new California Department of Public Health guidelines that lift many coronavirus-related restrictions.

New state guidelines that take effect Tuesday require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public and business settings. But those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear face coverings, except on public transit, in schools and at healthcare clinics and other specific locations.

Francisco Velazquez of Santa Maria sets out carrots from his farm on May 6, 2021. The Farmers’ Market will fully re-open its five blocks of vendors on Thursday, June 17, 2021. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market re-opening look

Since reopening in May, the Thursday night farmers market has operated on a smaller-than-usual stretch of Higuera Street from Chorro to Osos streets.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

But next week, the market will expand its zone by three blocks to its pre-pandemic set-up, operating on Higuera Street between Nipomo and Osos streets.

The full reopening will mark the return of hot food vendors such as F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining House, as well as live music. Performers already scheduled to play include Lord of the Cello and The Triple Pants Band.

“Our vendor line-up will be published on our website and social media channels by Tuesday but is subject to change,” Swigger wrote in her email. “We anticipate the return of all our favorite vendors over the coming months. On Thursday, June 17, you can expect a handful of our BBQs, meal vendors, entertainers and some new vendors to round out the line-up across the five blocks.”

Since May 6, the market has offered a full lineup of produce vendors — typically 25 to 30 each week. A few more farmers will be joining the market as their produce comes into season, Swigger wrote.

No dogs are allowed at the farmers market unless they are service animals, Swigger noted.

For more information about the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market, visit downtownslo.com/events/farmers-market.