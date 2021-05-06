Community celebrates return of SLO Farmers Market after yearlong hiatus

Plenty of laughter and happy voices could be heard at the first downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market event in more than a year.

The market returned with modifications after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidating its area from five to two blocks from Osos to Chorro streets instead of stretching from Osos to Nipomo.

More than 30 vendors lined downtown streets for grab-and-go orders.

“It’s great to be back,” said Pat Green, a produce vendor of Lompoc’s Sun Coast Farms. “We’ve been coming here for years and we missed it over the past year. I had to pick up another market (Paso Robles) to fill the gap.”

Food and drink for onsite consumption, entertainment and other vendor categories deemed non-essential aren’t permitted during the first phase of the market’s reopening, according to Downtown SLO, the nonprofit group that hosts the event.

But that didn’t stop hundreds of patrons from purchasing fresh carrots, peaches, kale, strawberries and more.

Those in attendance were delighted to experience the return of a SLO tradition.

“This feels like we’re getting back to normal,” said Abigail Clark, a senior at Cal Poly. ”I feel safe. I’m fully vaccinated. I’m just happy to be out here to support local farmers. It feels good to cut out the middleman and get fresh food.”

Clark came with her mother, Kim, who lives in Washington state. Their well-stocked bag was chocked with kale, snap peas and peaches.

The first phase of the market’s return allows certified farmers to offer essential to-go items as defined by SLO County guidelines for Certified Farmers’ Markets.

One of the goals of the market is to encourage people to shop and dine in local businesses, however, a boon to the downtown economy that was hit hard by the pandemic restrictions.

“We’re all very excited to see the iconic downtown farmers market return,” said Maryalice Hamilton, owner of Blackwater on Higuera Street.

The market will be a weekly occurrence each Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. with modifications until further notice.

Bettina Swigger, Downtown SLO’s CEO, said while the event was slower than a usual Farmers’ Market day, which can attract as many as 10,000, it was a great milestone for the community after months of planning and waiting.

Face coverings are required, and people are asked not to gather in groups of more than four, with Downtown SLO, market vendors, and SLO Police bike officers onsite to enforce market rules.

“As a patron of Farmers’ Market for years before, I’m super stoked to have it open again,” said Georgina Zajonc, selling on behalf of Dragon Spring Farm in Cambria. “This is my first time as a vendor. It’s a wonderful gathering of the community and place to find locally sourced, locally grown foods.”