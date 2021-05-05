Thursday night Farmers Market returns to SLO this week. Here’s what it will look like

Scenes from Farmer’s Market downtown San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street. The market returns on Thursday. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

After more than a year on hiatus, San Luis Obispo’s famed downtown Farmers Market returns on Thursday.

The traditional Higuera Street event is back for its first event since March 2020.

The market will feature 33 vendors, and the public will be able to attend under COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Those over the age of 2 must wear masks at all times regardless of vaccination status, remain socially distant, and not gather in groups.

Certified farmers will offer customers their slate of items — including locally grown carrots, strawberries, peaches, honey, jam, apples and more — along with other essential to-go items as defined by County guidelines for Certified Farmers’ Markets, according to Downtown SLO, the nonprofit organization that hosts the event.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Franco Poletti and Ali Walsh, owners of La Migliore Italian Bakery in Paso Robles, chat with customers at the San Luis Obispo farmers market in 2017. The SLO Farmers’ Market returns Thursday. Katy Budge Special to The Tribune

Event will encourage downtown shopping

The event will run weekly in its normal Thursday night slot from 6 to 9 p.m. but within a reduced footprint on Higuera Street from Chorro to Osos.

Eating and drinking on site, entertainment and other activities deemed non-essential won’t be permitted.

But patrons are welcome to dine at the many downtown restaurants now open and ready to serve, as well as shop in city stores.

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

“It has been a lot of work to get to this point, and we are so thankful for the support of city and county officials as well as our community over this last year,” said Whitney Chaney, market program director, in an email. “Everyone I talk to is so excited to return to the market to support their local farmers and artisans. It is the height of produce season and perfect time to welcome our farmers back to Higuera Street.”

Julianne Rutiz, 11, shows off bundles of fresh carrots at San Luis Obispo’s Downtown Farmers Market in 2017. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Chaney said the market was re-started to “help increase foot traffic on Thursday nights” and offer the return of an enjoyable community event.

“Mother’s Day is also around the corner so this Thursday would be a great opportunity to stop into one of our retailers to grab a last-minute gift,” Chaney said.

Visitors also are encouraged to check out the downtown’s May Flower Initiative, showcasing shop window flower displays.

Downtown SLO was one of ten communities nationwide to receive a grant from Main Street America for the program.

Market rules will be enforced

No limit to the size of attendance has been set, but the market will ensure safe social distancing between patrons, or “sales will cease and the market will shut down to allow for people to dissipate,” Chaney said.

To enforce the rules, Downtown SLO staff, market vendors, and SLO police bike officers will be on site.

“If you are feeling sick, we ask that you please stay home,” the organization said on its website. “We ask that market visitors do not gather in the market and remain in groups of four or less.”

The market encourages one person to approach the booth at a time to allow for social distancing.

Signage will be placed throughout the market and staff will approach anyone not abiding by the rules to ask them to adjust accordingly, Chaney said.

“Masks will be required, and if a customer doesn’t have one, we will provide one for free,” Chaney said. “Larger groups will be asked to decrease in size or exit the market.”