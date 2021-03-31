Downtown SLO Farmer’s Market is returning after yearlong hiatus. Here are the details

Julianne Rutiz,11, shows off bundles of fresh carrots at San Luis Obispo’s Downtown Farmers Market in 2017. The market returns May 6, 2021, after being suspended for more than a year. The Tribune

After more than a year on hiatus, the popular Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market is returning to San Luis Obispo.

The market will begin May 6, allowing farmers to sell essential foods and goods, according to Downtown SLO, the nonprofit organization that hosts the weekly event.

The weekly event, held 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings, will have a reduced footprint — with booths set up on Higuera Street between the cross streets of Osos and Chorro streets.

Entertainment and meals for purchase won’t be allowed in the first phase of the market’s return — and all visitors will be required to wear face masks at all times, while remaining socially distanced and avoiding gathering.

“Downtown SLO is excited to welcome our community back to the market but we will be doing so in phases over the coming year,” the organization said in an email to constituents. “We will be monitoring the conditions of the market and adding vendor categories and additional street closures as the months progress and as we receive proper guidance from the county and state.”

The farmers market was first suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions and hasn’t reopened since. Earlier in March, Downtown SLO announced the event would open in a limited fashion.

Market visitors can expect to see the following types of vendors during its first phase:

▪ Certified farmers;

▪ Sellers of pre-sealed to-go food items/ingredients made in-house such as bread, pastries and bagged coffee beans; and

▪ Sellers of craft, artisan and home goods created in-house such as soap, salves and pottery.

“The market will not be what it was at first, but Downtown SLO hopes that the return of this beloved Thursday night tradition will allow locals to come downtown, get fresh, locally grown produce, while shopping and dining with you, our downtown business community,” Downtown SLO officials said.