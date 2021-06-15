SLO County is open for business again. Here’s everything you need to know

More from the series SLO County Reopening Guide This story is part of the SLO County Reopening Guide, providing you with what you need to know as the state’s economy officially reopens June 15. Read more of the stories here: Expand All

Editor’s note: This week, The Tribune is publishing a series of stories looking at California’s June 15 reopening and what it means for San Luis Obispo County.

The big day is finally here.

On Tuesday, California will drop most of its coronavirus restrictions, including mask mandates, social distancing rules and bans on gatherings. The state is also losing its color-coded tier system, which business can return to normal after more than a year.

Although California’s reopening has been touted as a return to business as usual, there are some things to keep in mind.

The Tribune has gathered answers to some of the most important questions you might have about state and local reopening plans.

Do you have other questions? Fill out our form here and we will track down the answers.

What exactly is California’s reopening?

What does reopening mean? In short, it’s the end of almost all of the state-mandated coronavirus restrictions Californians have become accustomed to over the past 15 months.

That means no more required social distancing, no more county-based color tiers and no more indoor capacity limits at businesses.

On June 8, San Luis Obispo County finally moved into the yellow tier of coronavirus restrictions under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy — the least restrictive tier that allowed the highest capacity in businesses such as restaurants, bars and stores since the state economy closed last year.

But as of Tuesday, even those limits are no more.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also officially retired the Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan and the state’s stay-at-home order on June 11.

Can I go to the movies or a bar?

Movie theaters and bars are fully open again. And, depending on the business, you might even be able to sit down right next to a stranger — no six feet of distance required.

You’ll also be able to swim in public pools with friends, drink at concerts, shop without limits on the number of customers, attend indoor church services and, depending upon your COVID-19 vaccine status, even travel for vacations.

Specific businesses could choose to implement their own post-reopening rules, however, so make sure to check with the business first if you have questions.

Do I still need to social distance?

Say goodbye to those six-feet markers.

You can once again stand as close to somebody in public as you — and they — are comfortable.

Do I have to keep wearing a mask?

When and where you need to wear a face mask is one of the remaining semi-gray areas of Tuesday’s reopening.

On June 11, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order that called for all California residents to follow the state’s guidance for the use of face coverings.

Those rules, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own guidance, say individuals who have been fully vaccinated can skip the mask when out in public, except in certain high-risk situations such as on public transit, in schools and in healthcare settings.

This means you can ditch the mask when at the grocery store if you’ve full vaccinated, but still have to wear it when on the bus.

Fully vaccinated workers can go maskless at their jobs starting June 17, according to a pending executive order from Newsom.

If you’re not fully vaccinated, you are still required to wear a mask while indoors.

It’s up to businesses how they choose to implement these rules however, including the possibility of verifying if unmasked individuals are vaccinated, according to the state guidance.

Are schools returning to normal?

Your kids will still need their masks for summer school.

Face coverings must be worn by everyone indoors at schools, at least for the time being.

An update on school mask rules is likely coming later this month, according to the state.

James Brescia, superintendent of the San Luis Obispo County Department of Education, said in a statement that the department anticipates “schools, businesses and community organizations to continue increasing regular in-person services this summer.”

“Most agencies now offer an in-person summer program, and all agencies are preparing for complete in-person services in the fall,” he said.

Is it safe to travel?

Now that things are opening back up fully, you might be wondering what the rules are regarding summer travel.

The CDCs you can safely travel anywhere in the United States if you are fully vaccinated.

You will likely be required to wear a mask while traveling, including if you are inside San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

According to the CDC, you don’t need to get tested or self-quarantine if you are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the three months before your trip.

If you are not vaccinated against the virus, you should get tested for coronavirus one to three days before traveling, and three to five days after.

Will I need to prove I’m vaccinated?

You may need to provide proof of vaccination for certain activities — especially if you are going to what the state calls a “mega event,” or, an event attended by more than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 outdoors.

For those, the state is recommending that event organizers require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entry.

When it comes to proving whether you’re okay to go unmasked, the answer is more hazy.

Many businesses will likely work off of the honor system when determining someone’s vaccination status. But for those that are hoping for written verification, a new system is in the works.

Newsom has confirmed that the state is working on an electronic vaccine verification system that would allow businesses to check the status of their patrons, and thus whether they should or should not be maskless. But the governor said the system’s use would not be mandated.

Will SLO County keep testing for coronavirus?

Now that the economy is reopening, it will be up to local public health departments to track the spread of coronavirus and advise the community if safety measures need to be revisited.

That includes continuing to offer easy access to COVID-19 testing.

Tara Kennon, a spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, said the county will continue to offer free coronavirus testing in “at least two areas of the county for the foreseeable future, and will modulate that going forward based on demand.”

As the pandemic winds down, Kennon said the county is also considering reducing the frequency it reports COVID-19 case counts and other metrics in coming days.

