Flying out of SLO County? Here’s what you need to know as California’s economy reopens

Even as the California public health restrictions loosen after Thursday, San Luis Obispo County air travelers still must wear masks and social distance when on County Regional Airport property. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Even after California loosens its public health restrictions on Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County travelers will have to abide by a few coronavirus-related rules.

People will still need to wear masks and social distance while on San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport property. That includes the airport parking lot, terminal and boarding area.

In addition, travelers will be required to wear face coverings while aboard planes and other forms of public transportation such as buses or trains, regardless of their vaccination status, according to federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“The airport continues to follow federal health and safety guidelines,” Courtney Pene, the airport’s deputy director, wrote in an email. “This means that masks are required by individuals when on airport property and social distancing precautions are in place until at least Sept. 13.”

Those rules will remain in place after California officially reopens its economy this week.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that will end California’s stay-at-home order —and the color-coded tier system that restricted economic activity by county — on Tuesday.

Any changes to the San Luis Obispo County airport’s safety measures would have to come at the federal level, Pene said.

Even as the California public health restrictions loosen after Thursday, San Luis Obispo County air travelers still must wear masks and social distance when on County Regional Airport property. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

All U.S. airlines currently require passengers age 2 and older to wear masks, even if they are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDC guidelines.

While no proof of vaccination is required to fly within the United States, other countries may require proof of immunization, according to airport officials.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

“Requirements at a traveler’s destination may vary, and we encourage everyone to research their trip before departing,” Pene wrote. “Rapid, no-cost testing is available at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport for arriving and departing passengers.”

The CDC advises people traveling internationally to “check with your destination’s Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health or the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers.”

“Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information,” the CDC added. “If you do not follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry and required to return to the United States.”

The federal agency provides guidance on travel precautions for those who are vaccinated against coronavirus as well as those who are unvaccinated.

People who are not vaccinated should tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling by air, the CDC said. All travelers should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.

Pene noted that the San Luis Obispo County Regional airport received an international accreditation for its cleaning and safety program, and “continues to ensure the airport property stays up to its rigorous standards.”

“The most important precautions being taken are by the individual: Do not travel if you are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” Pene said. “Wash your hands often and cover your nose and mouth if coughing or sneezing. Wear a mask when required.”