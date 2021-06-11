Local
SLO County added 42 new COVID cases this week. Here’s where
San Luis Obispo County added 42 new coronavirus cases this week, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
The county reported six fewer cases week-over-week.
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported locally on June 5, one on June 6 and two on June 7.
Tuesday saw the largest spike in new cases of the virus, with 14.
The county reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 12 on Thursday and six on Friday.
In total, San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.
What tier is SLO County in?
On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County moved into the yellow tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The county’s adjusted average was 1.6 new cases per day per 100,000 people, as of Tuesday, the most recent data released.
That’s a small increase from the 1.5 case rate reported the week prior.
The unadjusted case rate was 2.5 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.
As of Tuesday, the county had a 0.7% positivity rate, down from the 1.4% previously reported.
The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 0.6%.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Atascadero: 8
Paso Robles: 8
Templeton: 3
Santa Margarita: 2
San Miguel: 1
South County
Nipomo: 5
- Arroyo Grande: 3
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 6
Los Osos: 2
Morro Bay: 2
The locations of six cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation. The county Public Health Department subtracted one case from Oceano’s total count during the course of the week.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,879 as of Friday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 50
- Recovered cases: 21,094
- People recovering at home: 46
- People receiving hospital care: 4
- Total people in intensive care units: 1
People in intensive care units out of the county: 0
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 261
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 4,203
- San Luis Obispo: 4,043
California Men’s Colony: 2,380
- Atascadero: 2,060
Nipomo: 1,584
Arroyo Grande: 1,502
Grover Beach: 887
Oceano: 692
Templeton: 669
San Miguel: 542
Los Osos: 500
Morro Bay: 446
Cal Poly (campus residents): 656
Pismo Beach: 344
Atascadero State Hospital: 188
Cambria: 185
Shandon: 140
Santa Margarita: 153
Creston: 89
Cayucos: 71
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 20
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,383
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,994
- Other and under investigation: 5,017
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 460
- Black or African American: 265
- Multiracial: 238
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 42
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 805-781-5500 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.
Comments