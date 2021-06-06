SLO County added 48 new COVID cases last week. Here’s where

San Luis Obispo County added 48 new coronavirus cases last week, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

That’s 11 fewer cases than were reported the previous week.

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported locally on Saturday and five on Sunday.

San Luis Obispo County reported three new cases on Monday and two on Tuesday.

Wednesday saw the highest spike this week in new local coronavirus cases with 20, while the county reported four new cases on Thursday and 12 on Friday.

In total, 21,363 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County was still in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, though it could switch to the yellow tier by next week.

The county’s adjusted average was 1.5 new cases per day per 100,000 people, as of Tuesday, the most recent data released.

That’s a notable decrease from the 3.1 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 2.5 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 0.7% positive rate, down from the 1.4% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 0.6%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 13

Templeton: 10

Atascadero: 7

San Miguel: 1

South County

Nipomo: 5

Arroyo Grande: 4

Oceano: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

Cal Poly (campus residents): 1

Cambria: 1

Los Osos: 1

San Luis Obispo: 1

The locations of five cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,879 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 48

Recovered cases: 21,054

People recovering at home: 45

People receiving hospital care: 3

Total people in intensive care units: 0

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 261

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,193

San Luis Obispo: 4,037

California Men’s Colony: 2,380

Atascadero: 2,052

Nipomo: 1,579

Arroyo Grande: 1,499

Grover Beach: 887

Oceano: 693

Templeton: 666

Cal Poly (campus residents): 655

San Miguel: 541

Los Osos: 498

Morro Bay: 444

Pismo Beach: 344

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 185

Santa Margarita: 151

Shandon: 140

Creston: 89

Cayucos: 71

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 20

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,349

Hispanic and Latino: 6.976

Other and under investigation: 5,042

Asian and Pacific Islander: 456

Black or African American: 250

Multiracial: 236

American Indian or Alaska Native: 42

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

After Friday, the county Public Health Department will no longer administer coronavirus vaccines to the public at its free vaccination clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

Vaccines will still be available for free through the county’s existing general clinics. Those are located at 2191 Johnson Ave. in San Luis Obispo, 286 South 16th St. in Grover Beach and 723 Walnut Drive in Paso Robles.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 805-781-5500 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.