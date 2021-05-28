SLO County added 59 new coronavirus cases this week. Here’s where

San Luis Obispo County added 59 new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

The county added one new COVID-19 case on May 22, two on May 23 and four on Monday.

Tuesday saw the biggest spike in new coronavirus cases, with 21.

The county added seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and seven more on Thursday. Friday’s new coronavirus case count was 17.

In total, 21,315 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The county’s adjusted average was 3.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people, as of Tuesday, the most recent data released.

That’s a small decrease from the 3.3 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 3.4 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 1.4% positivity rate, up from the 1.2% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 0.8%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the past week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

San Miguel: 18

Paso Robles: 17

Atascadero: 11

Templeton: 7

Santa Margarita: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 5

Grover Beach: 2

Nipomo: 4

Pismo Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 10

Cambria: 3

Morro Bay: 3

Cal Poly (campus residents): 2

Los Osos: 1

The locations of five cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation. The county subtracted 22 cases from the “under investigation” category during the course of the week.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,879 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 73

Recovered cases: 20,981

People recovering at home: 71

People receiving hospital care: 2

Total people in intensive care units: 0

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 261

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,180

San Luis Obispo: 4,036

California Men’s Colony: 2,380

Atascadero: 2,045

Nipomo: 1,574

Arroyo Grande: 1,495

Grover Beach: 887

Oceano: 692

Templeton: 656

San Miguel: 540

Los Osos: 497

Morro Bay: 444

Cal Poly (campus residents): 654

Pismo Beach: 343

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 183

Shandon: 140

Santa Margarita: 151

Creston: 89

Cayucos: 71

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 20

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,323

Hispanic and Latino: 6,962

Other and under investigation: 5,048

Asian and Pacific Islander: 455

Black or African American: 249

Multiracial: 236

American Indian or Alaska Native: 42

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 805-781-5500 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.

The county will close its vaccine clinics June 4.