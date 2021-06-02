Could Hearst Castle open sooner than expected? Here’s the latest update

Hearst Castle’s main structure, known as the Casa Grande, and guest houses each have a unique floral color palette. The Castle is closed for now. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

As the Central Coast hurtles into the post-Memorial Day tourist season, one major attraction will still be missing from the mix: Hearst Castle in San Simeon.

Scientific analysis about roadway damage at the state historical monument may be available slightly sooner than initially anticipated, according to a Castle official. Even so, the Castle closure is still expected to continue even after California’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted June 15.

When The Tribune first reported on the problem in early April, Dan Falat, superintendent of the state park district that includes the Castle, said that the $32,000 studies of the road damage could take from four to six months to complete.

That meant the Castle likely would be closed all summer.

By May 21, however, Falat said those studies and ground surveys — including ground-penetrating radar, core sampling and assessments — could be finished sooner than expected.

“We hope that within the next 30 to 45 days, we’ll have a plan of action,” he said.

Scientists initially homed in on culvert areas where damage on the surface was most evident, and then went deeper to check conditions underground to see if dangerous erosion had happened there, too.

The consultants were “still making good progress” as of May 21, Falat said. “The surveyors have been out for the last couple of weeks.”

A week later, he said their work was just about wrapped up.

He added that the consultants “have gathered a lot of information. They’ve been very responsive. We’ve been working closely with them; they and my staff have been moving as fast as we can to get the best information possible.”

The study area on the heavily traveled roadway stretches from the cattle gates — where the two-lane road splits to accommodate the estate’s Pergola — up to the separate entrance and exit gates accessing the lavish compound at the top of the hill.

If serious road repairs leading to reopening are determined to be necessary, Falat said, those fixes would have to be done after firm details were in hand.

If the damage is less severe, he said, crews might be able to do minor repairs on one side of the divided roadway at a time, leaving the other side potentially open for traffic.

That could translate into an earlier reopening.

Hearst Castle has been closed since mid-March 2020.

Initially, state COVID-19 guidelines about social distancing made it impossible for the facility on the North Coast of San Luis Obispo County to reopen, Falat said.

But even though pandemic restrictions are to be lifted on June 15 amid plummeting coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and case counts, road issues will keep the world-renowned estate shuttered longer.

Castle crews examined the Castle after a damaging storm in late January. They discovered potentially severe erosion alongside and beneath about half of the steep, 5-mile road used by buses to transport tour-takers from the visitor center to the hilltop.

The continued closure of Hearst Castle has meant a massive loss of revenue for the state and the local hospitality businesses that benefit from tourism dollars.

Falat said the Castle brought in $10.8 million in tour ticket sales and other fees during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and revenue from other years has been as high as $16 million. But the closure put a halt to tours and other regular revenue sources.

Meanwhile, staffing and other expenses continue to mount up.

From July 2020 through March 2021, Falat estimated it cost the state about $6.6 million to keep Castle staffers busy on maintenance, normal and storm repairs, conservation, groundskeeping and other projects including online educational opportunities for adults and children.

The reopening of the Castle, which is often a cornerstone of Central Coast vacations, can’t happen soon enough for local businesses.

A month or so ago, some San Simeon business owners expressed deep concerns about their summer prospects. That tiny community along both sides of Highway 1 offers lodgings and restaurants that cater to Castle vistors.

But many of the business owners say they’re optimistic about the 2021 summer season, because there’s been so much pent-up demand for vacations and day trips during the pandemic.

Theresa de Alba, co-owner of Manta Rey Restaurant in San Simeon, said May 28 that “weekends have been pretty good, but during the week is still very slow. I’m afraid things will continue to be kind of the same until the Castle reopens. Hopefully, this weekend will be busy!”

The same afternoon, Mary Ann Carson of the Cambria Chamber of Commerce said, “We’ve had a wild day here today!”

“Honestly, I’ve never been so popular,” she said, as the chamber fielded inquiries from visitors about lodging availability, restaurants, shops and other North Coast attractions.

Carson said her quick survey of motels along Moonstone Beach Drive and elsewhere on the North Coast showed that they were all booked solid for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“Even without the Castle open, I believe we will have our best year to date,” said Aaron Linn, Linn’s Restaurant manager and North Coast Advisory Council business representative. “I am feeling more prepared than ever. I just worry for other businesses having enough help as well. We all need to work together to make a good showing as a town.”