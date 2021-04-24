2 SLO County inns are among the best new hotels in the world, magazine says

Stables Inn in Paso Robles, California was honored by Travel + Leisure as one of the world’s best new hotels in its 2021 It List.

Stables Inn in Paso Robles and White Water Cambria were among 73 properties worldwide that opened this year and 30 in the United States selected by the magazine’s editors. They were also among six from California to make the list.

The 16th annual list names “experiences that are sure to inspire wanderlust,” according to the news release.

The 19-room Stables Inn in Paso Robles is the newest addition to Hotel Cheval LLC. It’s located at 730 Spring St., three blocks away from Downtown City Park.

The hotel opened in June and is “inspired by the timeless charm of horses, riders and traditional whitewashed stables,” according to a news release.

The hotel is “modern, stylish and unpretentious,” Stables Inn says, “with touches of Western chic.”

Travel + Leisure Editor Casey Hatfield-Chiotti said owners Robert and Sherry Gilson reinvented the space with farmhouse furnishings, like cowhide rugs and colorful pop art.

Hatfield-Chiotti said she was impressed by the service, including complimentary breakfast served in the Tack Room, “a shared space with sliding barn doors, decorated with vintage black-and-white photos and an early 1900s galvanized-metal windmill tail vane.”

Room rates start at $155 per night and each room includes a private en-suite bathroom with shower, 43-inch flat-screen smart TV, individual air conditioning and heating, mini fridge, original artwork and high-speed WiFi, according to the hotel.

The hotel is dog-friendly and has an electrical vehicle charging station.

Stables Inn in Paso Robles, California opened in June 2020 and is “inspired by the timeless charm of horses, riders and traditional whitewashed stables,” according to a news release. Julian Peck

A new getaway on Moonstone Beach

White Water Cambria is located at the north end of Moonstone Beach a bit south of Leffingwell Landing.

It offers sunset views across the street from the beach and boardwalk.

John Wogan of Travel + Leisure said its 25 rooms “epitomize the kind of effortless, high-bohemian style that seems to exist only in the Golden State.

“It’s a combination of Scandinavian-inspired minimalism; earthy, neutral wood accents; and whimsical flourishes of indoor-outdoor living,” Wogan said.

In the morning, guests enjoy a thermos of coffee and croissants delivered to your room, and wine, craft beer, cider, spirits, and light meals are served in a lobby lounge that feels more like a liviing room, Wogan said.

Double rooms start at $299 a night.

To read more about the World’s Best New Hotels, visit travelandleisure.com.