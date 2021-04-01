Another SLO County city just made a top-10 list – for the best small towns in California

Pismo Beach has been named one of the best small towns in California by Travel and Leisure magazine.

The travel magazine released its newest ranking Tuesday of the Golden’s State’s best small towns and cities with under 15,000 residents. The magazine said these towns illustrate that “you don’t have to go big to have a good time.”

Pismo Beach was chosen as a “classic California beach experience in a small-town package.”

Travel and Leisure highlighted the city’s “wide sandy beach and a central pier” as well as its numerous surf stores, beach cafes and outdoor activity options, including the nearby Oceano Dunes.

Other cities on the list include Central Coast favorites like Solvang and Carmel-By-The-Sea, as well as other destinations around California like Ojai, Sausalito, Avalon, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma and Tahoe City.

It’s the second time a local city was honored with a superlative in the last two weeks.

Earlier in March, Country Living magazine named Paso Robles one of the top small towns in America, noting its more than 200 wineries and award-winning restaurants.