This SLO County city is one of ’10 Best Small Towns’ in America, magazine says

Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles is one of more than 200 wineries in the city, which was named one of the 10 Best Small Towns in the U.S.” by Country Living magazine.

The publication included Paso Robles on its list of the top small towns in America along with Wilson, Arkansas; Joseph, Oregon; Salida, Colorado, and other burgs.

“From hidden gems to happening hamlets, here are our favorites from coast to coast,” Country Living writer Leigh Crandall wrote in a March 12 article.

Paso Robles is the only California city on Country Living’s list.

“This Central Coast town has plenty to boast about, with more than 200 wineries and award-winning restaurants,” Crandall wrote.

Negranti Creamery founder Alexis Negranti, whose Paso Robles-based company crafts sheep’s milk ice cream, told Country Living that Paso Robles is “completely unpretentious.”

“There’s a cowboy vibe,” she told the magazine. “It’s fine to wear boots and a hat to a five-star spot.”

Country Living also touts French restaurant Les Petites Canailles, marketplace Paso Market Walk and bed-and-breakfast Rêves de Moutons, located on a goat and sheep farm that features retro campers.

Paso Robles is no stranger to national recognition. The New York Times in 2020 named Paso Robles one of its 52 Places to Go.

