Field of Light in Paso Robles unveils a new attraction — and a date for reopening

The Field of Light at Sensorio installation will reopen in Paso Robles next month — complete with a new “Light Towers” installation that pays tribute to the North County’s wine country.

Sensorio will open again on April 15 after closing in December due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions. The Field of Light attraction off Highway 46 East — made up of 58,000 solar-powered, fiber-optic lights spread over a 15-acre field — has drawn about 200,000 visitors since it opened in May 2019, according to a Sensorio news release.

Organizers in December originally said the attraction, which was originally set to reopen in January, would remain in Paso Robles through June. But the closure date has now been extended to Sept. 30, the release said.

“We look forward to once again welcoming guests to our exhibition, which has been closed since early December in accordance with state shelter-in-place mandates,” Sensorio executive director Paul Haught said in the release. “We are reopening based on the assumption that it will be approved and safe to enjoy this outdoor exhibit in mid-April, but will be monitoring state and local restrictions, and reopening dates may be subject to change.”

Sensorio will have a new attraction when it reopens: 69 “Light Towers” made of 17,000 wine bottles filled with glowing optic fibers that change colors in time with music. CHRIS HARDY PHOTOGRAPHY

When Sensorio reopens, it will include a new installation by artist Bruce Munro. Light Towers features 6-foot cylinders of 17,388 wine bottles filled with glowing fiber optic lights. The 69 towers have 252 bottles per cylinder, and the lights change color in time with music.

“For this expanded exhibition, Sensorio enlisted Munro to create a vibrant new illuminated work that pays tribute to the 200+ wineries and vineyards that blanket Paso Robles’ beautiful rolling hills,” the release said. “Light Towers is inspired by Munro’s earlier work Water-Towers, originally created for and exhibited at the spectacular arcaded cloisters at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, England.”

Sensorio will open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in April and May, and will also open on Sunday in June through September.

In April and May, guests can visit the attraction from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In June through September, guests can also visit Sensorio from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets cost $30 to $40 for adults and $9.50 to $19 for children 12 and under. Children under 2 are admitted for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.