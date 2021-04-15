Field of Light in Paso Robles reopens after COVID with new Light Towers attraction

Fans of the Field of Light at Sensorio installation in Paso Robles will be able to visit again starting on Thursday — and they’ll be able to see a brand-new attraction created during the coronavirus closure.

Visitors’ admission will now include the Field of Light attraction — a 15-acre field filled with 58,000 solar-powered fiber optic lights — and Light Towers, a new installation constructed on the same property.

Sensorio, located off Highway 46 East, has been closed since December due to COVID-19. The attraction had been extended through June, but in the wake of the closure, now has been extended through Sept. 30.

Field of Light visitors can now walk through a stone pathway cut through a hillside and check out artist Bruce Munro’s Light Towers attraction right next door.

The installation celebrates Paso Robles’ wine country with 69 towers of 252 clear wine bottles filled with fiber optic lights that change color while an original musical composition plays in the background.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The newest attraction at the Sensorio Field of Light in Paso Robles is called Light Towers, a display of 69 columns assembled from 17,388 bottles illuminated by fiberoptic threads that gradually change colors. Each tower has 252 bottles. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The colors that fill the attraction’s 17,388 wine bottles become more vivid as the sun goes down. Like the Field of Light, the fiber optic illumination also highlights the North County’s rolling hillsides and oak trees.

The first three days of Sensorio’s reopening are sold out, according to the attraction’s website. Sensorio will be open in April and May on Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m.

Adult admission is $30 to $40, depending on the day, and child admission is $9.50 to $22.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sensoriopaso.com or call 805-226-4287.

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER