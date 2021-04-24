This Paso Robles hotel is one of the best new hotels in the world, magazine says

Stables Inn in Paso Robles, California was honored by Travel + Leisure as one of the world’s best new hotels in its 2021 It List.

The 19-room hotel opened in June and is “inspired by the timeless charm of horses, riders and traditional whitewashed stables,” according to a news release.

Travel + Leisure’s editors selected 73 hotels that opened this year, with 30 of those hotels being in the United States.

The 16th annual list names “experiences that are sure to inspire wanderlust,” according to the news release.

The newest addition to the Hotel Cheval LLC, Stables Inn is located at 730 Spring St., three blocks away from Downtown City Park.

The hotel is “modern, stylish and unpretentious,” Stables Inn said, “with touches of Western chic.”

Travel + Leisure Editor Casey Hatfield-Chiotti said owners Robert and Sherry Gilson reinvented the space with farmhouse furnishings, like cowhide rugs and colorful pop art.

Hatfield-Chiotti said she was impressed by the service, including complimentary breakfast served in the Tack Room, “a shared space with sliding barn doors, decorated with vintage black-and-white photos and an early 1900s galvanized-metal windmill tail vane.”

Room rates start at $155 per night and each room includes a private en-suite bathroom with shower, 43” flat screen smart TV, individual air conditioning and heating, mini fridge, original artwork and high-speed WiFi, according to the hotel.

Stables Inn in Paso Robles, California opened in June 2020 and is “inspired by the timeless charm of horses, riders and traditional whitewashed stables,” according to a news release. Julian Peck

The hotel is dog-friendly and has an electrical vehicle charging station.

Stables Inn is one of six California hotels to be featured in the It List. Another San Luis Obispo County hotel, White Water in Cambria, was also featured on the list. To read more about the World’s Best New Hotels, visit travelandleisure.com.