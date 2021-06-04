Someone in SLO County just won $50,000 for getting their COVID vaccine

One lucky San Luis Obispo resident just won $50,000 — and all they had to do was get their coronavirus vaccine.

The resident won via the state’s new coronavirus vaccine lottery, “Vax for the Win,” which randomly draws numbers that represent California residents who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

We don’t know yet who the lucky local winner is, but they will be contacted directly by the state regarding their win.

Fourteen other people also won big in Friday’s drawing. Those winners were from Alameda County, Los Angeles County (three winners), Mendocino County, Orange County, San Diego County (three winners), San Francisco County (three winners) and Santa Clara County (three winners).

The lottery is a part of the state’s effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated ahead of the full reopening of the economy on June 15.

The state will select 15 more $50,000 winners next Friday as well, before doing a final drawing on June 15.

That day, 10 California residents will win the big prize of $1.5 million each.

To be eligible for either, you have to be 12 or older, live in California and have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Those who have received a dose are automatically entered in the drawing and do not need to register.

The state is also offering $50 gift cards to the first 2 million residents who get vaccinated between now and June 15.