Pismo Beach has a new police chief — and he’s not coming from far away

San Luis Obispo’s interim police chief will head south to take the top cop post in Pismo Beach, the city announced Thursday.

Pismo Beach said that Jeff Smith, who has served as interim chief at the San Luis Obispo Police Department since September, will take over as police chief at the county’s only nationally accredited law enforcement agency on April 6, pending City Council approval.

City manager Jim Lewis wrote in a Thursday news release that Smith’s hire follows a nationwide recruitment effort where Smith was selected as the top choice among an “impressive group of qualified candidates.”

Smith has served with the San Luis Obispo Police Department for more than 18 years. He will replace former Pismo Beach police Chief Jake Miller, who officially retires next month after 27 years with the agency.

“We are fortunate to have found our next chief of police to continue our tradition of excellence and integrity for the city of Pismo Beach,” Lewis wrote in the release. “Jeff Smith embodies the qualities that our community has come to expect from the men and women of the Pismo Beach Police Department: humility, honor, trust, selflessness and service.”

According to the release, Smith began his law enforcement career in Fontana, where he served as an officer for two years, before joining the San Luis Obispo Police Department in January 2003.

During his time with the city, he rose through the ranks, serving as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and, ultimately, interim chief after the departure of former chief Deanna Cantrell, who left for a job in Fairfield.

At a San Luis Obispo City Council meeting in February, Smith faced wide criticism from residents for his decision to approve his officers’ firing of tear gas and pepper bullets to disperse a crowd during a June 1 protest near downtown. The city council later defended the department’s actions, finding the use of force justified.

Smith has also served as a U.S. Coast Guard reservist from 1990 to 1998 under the rank of petty officer, 3rd class. Outside of law enforcement, Smith also worked for a time as an educator of elementary and intermediate age school children.

Within law enforcement, Smith has held various assignments including field training officer, regional SWAT team member, narcotics investigations, defensive tactics team and developed active shooter training.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith was one of several officers to personally conduct active shooter training at local businesses and schools, including The Tribune.

Smith was also instrumental in creating the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Community Action Team, a collaboration with San Luis Obispo County Mental Health in which a social worker teams with an officer to respond to problems related to homelessness and mental illness.

“I am thrilled to have been selected to be the next chief of police for the city of Pismo Beach,” Smith wrote in the news release. “For the past 23 years, Pismo Beach has been a special place for my family, so I eagerly anticipate serving and giving back to the community.”

Smith lives in Atascadero with his wife and three children. He holds bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees from Azusa Pacific University and is a graduate of the Sherman Block Leadership Institute as well as the 266th Session of the FBI National Academy.