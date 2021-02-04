SLO police examine tear gas use during BLM protest. Here’s what they would do differently

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will review an internal report detailing the police response to a June 1, 2020, Black Lives Matter demonstration in which SLO police officers used tear gas to break up a crowd of “hostile” protesters who refused to disperse from a standoff on Santa Rosa Street

The Police Department’s “after-action report,” released Thursday in a city staff report ahead of the Feb. 16 council meeting, identified “lessons learned” and key areas of improvement to “lessen the likelihood” that future protests result in the use of chemical munitions.

Some of the recommendations, however, such as deploying more officers and using better police equipment in future situations, are unlikely to satisfy local racial and social justice groups.

The June 1, 2020, march was the second local event in protest of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and followed a peaceful rally and march the previous night.

The march of about 200 to 300 people lasted approximately four hours and was peaceful, though at one point demonstrators marched onto Highway 1, blocking traffic for about an hour before they returned to city streets.

The march later resulted in a standoff on Santa Rosa Street as protesters appeared to be heading back toward the freeway, which officers were determined to prevent.

After a standoff near the police station on Walnut Street, SLOPD command staff gave the orders for officers to fire pepper balls, foam rounds, bean bag rounds, pepper spray, and tear gas canisters to break up the crowd.

No one was seriously injured.

Five protesters arrested during the event are facing misdemeanor charges for failure to disperse and obstructing officers; those cases are ongoing.

The report noted several “action items” that could prevent a similar situation in the future.

The protesters had only one way to disperse from the standoff, which was to turn around and go back. The report notes that is “difficult for crowds.”

City personnel had not yet developed any relationships with organizers or members of the group, “and thus, no way to communicate with them.”

Officers did not have the proper equipment to “make a loud enough announcement” to the crowd.

Community members expressed concern about the early appearance of officers in riot gear during a peaceful protest.

Lieutenants should be in the field overseeing tactical operations.

There was an insufficient number of officers to prevent protesters from marching on the freeway.

There was insufficient civilian support staff to assist with traffic control.

Other agencies assisting SLOPD — California Men’s Colony and CHP officers, as well as sheriff’s deputies — reported not receiving sufficient direction from SLOPD command staff.

San Luis Obispo police lacked drone pilots and batteries and other equipment able to cover a lengthy event.

The department’s officer body-worn camera batteries have a life of 7 to 8 hours with intermittent use, or three hours of constant use. The report says the city has just approved the purchase of cameras that have rechargeable batteries and that capacity issues “should be mitigated.”

In its response to the report’s findings, the Police Department says many of the issues “have been addressed and changes implemented” since the findings were made.

Though an internal report, the Police Department says the review was done in consultation with James Bueermann, who the city says is an expert in after-action reports of large-scale police events, and has consulted on reviews of notable incidents such as the civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri; and the mass shooting in San Bernardino carried out by a husband and wife.

The Police Department paid Bueermann $7,500 for his consultation services, the staff report says.

Additionally, Bueermann solicited the help of Cal Poly’s director of Diversity, Inclusion and Outreach, Kari Mansager, to conduct a community review in which Mansager conducted 11 interviews with protesters at the June 1 event for their perspectives.

Prior to the Feb. 16 review by the City Council, the Police Department says it will discuss the report’s findings with community organization members of the city’s Police and Community Together (PACT) program, including the Diversity Coalition of SLO County, Transitions Mental Health, Women’s March SLO, GALA, and the Anti-Defamation League.

“We take seriously our commitment to partner with the entire community and especially with those who represent diverse perspectives. Input from PACT and round-table members — and everyone in our community — on the after-action review will give us invaluable insights as we move to heal from the events of June 1, 2020,” Jeff Smith, the city’s interim police chief, said in a news release Thursday.

Community members who want to participate in the City Council review of the report can do so by submitting comment or attending the meeting via Zoom conference. More information can be found at the city’s website.