SLO names new police chief. Here’s who the city picked

Rick Scott has received a conditional offer from SLOPD to become the new police chief.

The city of San Luis Obispo has issued a conditional offer to its expected new police chief, a law enforcement leader from North Richland Hills, Texas.

Rick Scott — who’s served as an assistant police chief in North Richland Hills, a suburb of Dallas/Fort Worth, for the past six years — is focused on “community engagement, transparency and trust to serve as the city’s next police chief,” according to San Luis Obispo officials.

Scott is scheduled to start in his new role as San Luis Obispo police chief on May 13, the city said in a news release.

“Rick Scott embraces the unique challenges of law enforcement today, with a leadership style that embodies our community’s values around diversity, equity and inclusion,” city manager Derek Johnson said in the release.

If appointed as planned, Scott will take over a position that former San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell left in August, to take a new police chief position in Fairfield.

Interim Police Chief Jeff Smith has assumed the top role since.

Smith announced this week that he will leave the San Luis Obispo Police Department in April to become Pismo Beach’s new police chief after 18 years of service, a city news release noted.

Cantrell left under controversy for authorizing the use of teargas against Black Lives Matter protesters on June 1 and the arrest of activist Tianna Arata — recommending that Arata be charged with five felonies for her role in a demonstration that Cantrell said put public safety at risk.

Cantrell also received widespread media attention for losing her gun at a El Pollo Loco restaurant in San Luis Obispo, leading to a warrantless search of a home of a man suspected of taking the weapon.

That man, Cheyne Orndoff, and his wife, Vanessa Bedroni, entered no contest pleas to misdemeanor child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance charges on Tuesday, related to the search.

Cantrell was known for reaching out to minority groups as part of police-associated outreach organizations, but faced criticism from many activists seeking racial and social justice in her waning months and days.

New SLO police chief made his way up the ranks

Over the past two decades, Scott has served North Richland Hills, a city of more than 70,000 residents in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

There, he “successfully engaged and empowered underrepresented segments of the community on joint public safety initiatives,” San Luis Obispo officials said in the release.

Scott started as a patrol officer, “working his way up through the ranks at the city of North Richland Hills Police Department, where he gained experience in all aspects of modern policing,” San Luis Obispo officials said.

“Addressing the historic impact of systemic racism and racial bias in policing was a key consideration in selecting the city’s new police chief,” Johnson said in the release.

The city cited implementing “meaningful solutions to homelessness, mental health challenges, substance abuse, and other complicated issues” were top priorities.

“Public safety begins with partnerships and trust, above all else,” Scott said in the release. “That’s why my first step as your new police chief will be building strong and lasting relationships — within the department, the city organization and the community.”

A detailed assessment of the police department and a strategic plan to implement “the pillars of 21st century policing and other best practices” are among Scott’s priorities.

Scott led a similar effort at North Richland Hills Police Department to better align policing practices with community expectations, San Luis Obispo officials noted.

Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in criminology/criminal justice, both from the University of Texas at Arlington.

He also is a graduate from the 248th session of the FBI National Academy.

“Scott and his wife Andrya look forward to becoming part of the community along with their two daughters,” city officials said.