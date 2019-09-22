Fire near Lopez Lake holds at 250 acres, reaches 10 percent containment

Wildfire breaks out Saturday afternoon at Lopez Lake, quickly grows to 100+ acres Fire crews are responding to wildfire at Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County, California, that is threatening homes in the area. Cal Fire said the blaze was at 120 acres Saturday afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fire crews are responding to wildfire at Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County, California, that is threatening homes in the area. Cal Fire said the blaze was at 120 acres Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

The Lopez Fire has burned 250 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is burning in a north and northeasterly direction, according to Andrew Madsen, spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.

“It’s moving toward the Santa Lucia Wilderness area,” Madsen said. “It’s really steep; there’s a lot of steep drainages and whatnot.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Madsen said that area hasn’t burned since at least the mid-1980s.

“It’s a terrain-driven fire, because the fire wants to run up those hills,” Madsen said. “There’s a lot of grass, shrubs and oak. The challenge is to try to hold that front.”

Seven hotshot crews are working on the fire, as well as strike teams and air tankers, Madsen said.

Evacuation orders for those in the immediate area of the fire on Upper Lopez Canyon Road from French Camp are still in place as of Sunday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around mid-afternoon on Saturday near the area of Upper Lopez Canyon Road and Wittenberg Creek Road. By 8 p.m., the fire had burned about 250 acres and burned into the Los Padres National Forest.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.