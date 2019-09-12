Fire breaks out near Lopez Lake campground

7 largest fires in California history Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.

Update, 6:40 p.m.:

Forward progress on the fire has been stopped at between five to 10 acres, Cal Fire says.

Original story:

Cal Fire says it is responding to a fire near a campground in rural Arroyo Grande.

A vegetation fire broke out near Mallard Campground at Lopez Lake around 5 p.m., according to a Cal Fire tweet.

The fire was five acres in medium size brush and was burning uphill.

Multiple local fire reams are reporting to the scene, as well as air crews.

Campgrounds in the area of the fire appear to have been evacuated, according to emergency scanner traffic.