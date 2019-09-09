Local
Brush fires close portion of Hwy. 101 in northern Santa Barbara County
Highway 101 links most of SLO County’s major cities and towns
Update: 5:30 p.m.: Mandatory evacuations are being ordered for the ranch areas northeast of Buellton, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management tweeted. Evacuation zones include areas east of Highway 101, north of Croft Lane/Ballard Rd., west of Ballard Canyon Rd., and south of Highway 154.
Residents are urged to leave the area immediately.
Air tankers are dropping retardant on the fires burning north of Buellton. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says that fires have grown to approximately 125 acres.
Original story: Multiple brush fires have caused officials to close a portion of northbound Highway 101 near Buellton in northern Santa Barbara County.
Caltrans announced at about 4:10 p.m. Monday that vegetation fire activity has caused officials to close all northbound lanes of Highway 101 from Highway 246 to Highway 154.
The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp from Highway 246 is also closed, the agency says.
Caltrans said it is not known when northbound Highway 101 in that area will re-open.
The CHP incident webpage lists at least three brush fires on a ridge near Jonata Park Road and Highway 154.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says that four separate fires are burning with the potential for up to 700 acres.
The department’s news line states that a second alarm vegetation fire erupted north of Buellton near McMurray Road.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments