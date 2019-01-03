Firefighters battle commercial structure fire in Santa Maria

Santa Maria firefighters were battling a commercial structure fire Thursday, and advised people to remain out of the area.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department and Santa Maria Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway.

Large flames were seen coming from a building at 708 S. Broadway, which houses Sergio’s Furniture, according to Mark van de Kamp, a city spokesman.

More than two hours later, flames and smoke were still billowing out of the building, and the fire reportedly had spread into the adjacent Shaw’s Restaurant.

As of 8:50 a.m., several blocks of South Broadway were closed as black smoke wafted across the road from the fire, and some nearby streets were also closed.

Firefighting crews had four streams of water on the blaze and at least one ladder truck responded.

In addition to Santa Maria Fire crews, Santa Barbara County, SLO County CalFire, and Five Cities Fire Authority personnel were at the scene Thursday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available.





