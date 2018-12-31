Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office releases new details in bloody Orcutt murders

Though the details are still unclear, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office did release some new information this week regarding a bloody triple homicide in Orcutt on Friday night, in which suspect David McNabb allegedly murdered his sister and mother, as well as their roommate, before being shot by deputies.

McNabb, a former custody deputy, was shot and killed after a standoff with deputies Friday evening.

According to a Monday news release, deputies first attempted to subdue McNabb with less-lethal ammunition, but when that was unsuccessful, four deputies fired upon him.

McNabb was pronounced dead at a local hospital Saturday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s latest news release, the woman who alerted police to a possible incident on Friday evening lived at the residence and had returned home to find her friend, Nicole McNabb, 34, covered with blood in the bathtub. David McNabb’s mother, Melanie McNabb, 64, and her friend Carlos Echabarria, 63 — who was also living at the residence — were both found dead in the home after the standoff. Both female McNabbs and Echabarria had been beaten and stabbed, according to the news release.

None of the victims showed signs of being shot, according to Wednesday’s news release. Autopsies for the trio are pending.





Why McNabb may have killed them is still unclear, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, McNabb was not legally permitted to own or possess a firearm due to a 2014 domestic violence conviction, but deputies say he was brandishing a rifle when they responded to the home on Friday. They are currently investigating the ownership of the rifle.

During the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office says it also found evidence that David McNabb’s younger brother, 40-year-old Brian McNabb of Santa Maria, had previously assaulted another family member at Brian McNabb’s residence in Santa Maria prior to the triple homicide incident on Friday.

On Sunday, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian McNabb at his home. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of battery with serious bodily injury and is being held on $50,000 bail.