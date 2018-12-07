Stock photo
Stock photo

Crime

Man fatally shot in Santa Maria

By Giana Magnoli

gmagnoli@noozhawk.com

December 07, 2018 10:04 AM

Police responded to reports of shots fired near West Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road in Santa Maria on Thursday night and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:25 p.m., police said early Friday morning.

“Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Santa Maria police said in a statement.

The identity of the victim was not released as of Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 805-928-3781, extension 2278, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, extension 2677.

No further details were available.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at gmagnoli@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  