Detectives recover $250,000 cache of silver stolen from Paso Robles man

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday recovered a cache of stolen silver bars and coins worth more than a quarter of a million dollars taken from a rural Paso Robles man.

The Sheriff’s Office took a burglary report from the man on Nov. 24, according to a news release.

Detectives investigated the incident and identified a suspect who is described as a “female acquaintance of the victim.” Investigators believe she was able to access the silver and steal it early one November morning.

Detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s home, also in rural Paso Robles, and recovered the stolen silver.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation into the theft continues. The Sheriff’s Office will recommend the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office file burglary charges against the suspect.