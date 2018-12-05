SLO police to share crime data, plans for a new station

Deanna Cantrell is the new San Luis Obispo police chief

By Nick Wilson

December 05, 2018 10:27 AM

Want to learn more about the San Luis Obispo Police Department?

The department will share information on police data, its programs and its station on Thursday at a public event.

“Community Update and Station Tour” will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at police headquarters, 1042 Walnut St. in San Luis Obispo.

Police will tell the public about crime data, community programs, crime prevention and the department’s vision for a new station. Station tours will also be offered.

For more information, call 805-781-7186.

