SLO police to share crime data, plans for a new station

Want to learn more about the San Luis Obispo Police Department?
The department will share information on police data, its programs and its station on Thursday at a public event.
“Community Update and Station Tour” will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at police headquarters, 1042 Walnut St. in San Luis Obispo.
Police will tell the public about crime data, community programs, crime prevention and the department’s vision for a new station. Station tours will also be offered.
For more information, call 805-781-7186.
Comments